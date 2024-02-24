PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.20.

PNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at $522,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,616,000 after buying an additional 124,779 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 56,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 546,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,366,000 after buying an additional 26,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $37.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average of $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $49.37.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.05 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.387 dividend. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 150.49%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

