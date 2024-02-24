Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Trading Down 9.9%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 74,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 92,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 9.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 18,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter worth about $55,000.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

