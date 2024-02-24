PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PPL were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in PPL by 13.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,498,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,303,000 after buying an additional 178,898 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in PPL by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 19,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in PPL by 104.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 112,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its stake in PPL by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,185,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,931,000 after purchasing an additional 97,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in PPL in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PPL. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $26.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.