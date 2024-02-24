PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,551,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,727 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of PPL worth $36,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

PPL stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $29.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

