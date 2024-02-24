PPL (NYSE:PPL) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL opened at $26.80 on Friday. PPL has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. PPL’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 270.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,645,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,236 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in PPL by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

