Premier Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Premier Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:PIRGF – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.35. 13,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 49,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35.

Premier Gold Mines Company Profile

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

