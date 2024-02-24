Probe Gold (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Shares Down 2%

Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 15,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Probe Gold Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04.

About Probe Gold



Probe Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company's flagship asset is its 100%-owned Novador property located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Probe Metals Inc and changed its name to Probe Gold Inc in January 2023.

Further Reading

