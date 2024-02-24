ProPetro Holding Corp. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of ProPetro in a report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for ProPetro’s FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.50 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PUMP. Benchmark lowered shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

NYSE PUMP opened at $7.46 on Friday. ProPetro has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $11.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 3.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 14.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 19.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in ProPetro by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

