ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS) Shares Up 0%

ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.85 and last traded at $41.85. 1,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.84.

ProShares Metaverse ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Metaverse ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ProShares Metaverse ETF in the first quarter valued at about $895,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Metaverse ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Metaverse ETF in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in ProShares Metaverse ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ProShares Metaverse ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Metaverse ETF

The ProShares Metaverse ETF (VERS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Metaverse Theme index. The fund tracks a concentrated index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are positioned to benefit from the development and use of the Metaverse. Stocks are selected based on the amount of exposure to the related theme and weighted based on a modified equal weight strategy.

