ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA) Trading Up 2.8%

ProSomnus, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 171,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 91,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of ProSomnus in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of ProSomnus in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProSomnus in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProSomnus by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProSomnus in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProSomnus by 158.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 46,591 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ProSomnus by 75.2% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 41,351 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProSomnus, Inc operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolarygologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force.

