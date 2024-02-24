PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF) Stock Price Up 2.3%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 40,284 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

