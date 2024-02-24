PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF) Trading Up 2.3%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF – Get Free Report) was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 40,284 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.
