PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.53 and last traded at $15.75. Approximately 23,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 99,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.0479 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.05%.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

