PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY – Get Free Report) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80. Approximately 876 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11.

About PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk manufactures, packs, and distributes cement in Indonesia and internationally. It operates through Cement Production and Non-Cement Production segments. The company is also involved in limestone and clay mining; cement bag manufacturing; industrial real estate development and building rental; ready-mix concrete and aggregates quarry production; and consulting, mining, trading, transportation, and construction activities.

