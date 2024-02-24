PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Shares Up 2.5%

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.42 and last traded at $12.42. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.91.

About PT Vale Indonesia Tbk

(Get Free Report)

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the mining and processing of nickel in Indonesia. It operates a concession area of 118,017 hectares located in central, south, and southeast Sulawesi. The company was formerly known as PT International Nickel Indonesia Tbk and changed its name to PT Vale Indonesia Tbk in September 2011.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Vale Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.