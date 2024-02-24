Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAW) Shares Down 7.9%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. 11,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 5,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Pyxis Tankers Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

