Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Issued By Raymond James

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Methanex in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Get Methanex alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

Methanex Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MEOH opened at $44.40 on Friday. Methanex has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $54.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.78.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.24. Methanex had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.21 million.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Methanex by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 34,223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 27.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 65.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 22,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,846,000 after buying an additional 24,201 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

About Methanex

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.