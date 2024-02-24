Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for AGCO Co. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AGCO in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.72. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $13.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.56.

AGCO stock opened at $108.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. AGCO has a 1 year low of $105.77 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.43 and a 200-day moving average of $118.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 278.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth $35,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

