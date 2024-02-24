Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for BankUnited, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for BankUnited in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.11 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.38. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

