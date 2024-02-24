Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Gibraltar Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $75.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.80. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $44.98 and a one year high of $87.40. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Gibraltar Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,400,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,798,000 after acquiring an additional 57,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,819,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,717,000 after acquiring an additional 60,950 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,980,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,863,000 after acquiring an additional 55,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,668,000 after acquiring an additional 20,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,479,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

