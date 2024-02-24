Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.62). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.37) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.39) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IDYA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of IDYA opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at IDEAYA Biosciences

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $2,627,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,746,381.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,557 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,312 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

