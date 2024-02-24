Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for 98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) Issued By Raymond James

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31.
98532 (KMP.TO) Stock Performance
98532 has a twelve month low of C$12.04 and a twelve month high of C$14.76.
98532 (KMP.TO) Announces Dividend
About 98532 (KMP.TO)
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.
