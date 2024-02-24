Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Amazon.com, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $174.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $175.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,155,454 shares of company stock worth $5,495,283,506 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

