Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Issued By William Blair

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for S&P Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.61. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $14.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPGI. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $438.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $437.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

