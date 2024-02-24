Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for The Bank of Nova Scotia Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.57 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 25.33%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. CIBC upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$65.34.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$64.26 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$55.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$77.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.36%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

