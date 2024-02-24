Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for The Bank of Nova Scotia Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.57 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS.
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 25.33%.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNS
Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance
Shares of BNS stock opened at C$64.26 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$55.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$77.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95.
Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.36%.
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Nova Scotia
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.