Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for biote Corp. Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:BTMD)

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of biote in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for biote’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for biote’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get biote alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTMD. B. Riley initiated coverage on biote in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on biote from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on biote from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on biote in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.55 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

biote Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BTMD opened at $6.05 on Friday. biote has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.20 million, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On biote

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in biote during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in biote by 9,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in biote by 1,428.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in biote during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in biote during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 22.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About biote

(Get Free Report)

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.