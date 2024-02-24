Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Etsy, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Etsy in a report released on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

ETSY stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.75 and its 200-day moving average is $71.96. Etsy has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $129.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Etsy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

