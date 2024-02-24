Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issued By Zacks Research

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the coffee company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $108.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.12. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

