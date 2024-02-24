Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Issued By William Blair

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini in a report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WSC. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $48.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.47.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

