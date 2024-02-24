Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Fluence Energy, Inc. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fluence Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Fluence Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Roth Capital raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $14.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 2.77. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $31.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,148,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 63,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 36,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $156,279,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,761,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,332,938.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

