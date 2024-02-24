Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Reduced by Analyst

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for M&T Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.54. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $14.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.71.

MTB opened at $138.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $158.66.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.57 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,322 shares of company stock valued at $10,460,112 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 43,979 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

