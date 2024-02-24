Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Reduced by Analyst

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Middleby in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.74. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $10.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $153.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.06. Middleby has a twelve month low of $109.59 and a twelve month high of $158.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21. Middleby had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 34.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 29.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 29.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

