Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Raised to $58.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Q2 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.27.

Get Q2 alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on QTWO

Q2 Stock Up 3.5 %

Insider Activity

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Q2 has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $47.63.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $345,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,714,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,040 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $46,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,595.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $345,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,714,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,801 shares of company stock valued at $9,372,991 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Q2

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 2,582.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Q2 by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Q2 by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.