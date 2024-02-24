Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Issued By Zacks Research

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Cimpress in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMPR. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.93. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $99.00.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.90. Cimpress had a net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $921.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,726,000 after purchasing an additional 89,931 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 11.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,311,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,481,000 after purchasing an additional 131,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,753,000 after purchasing an additional 76,178 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 715,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cimpress

In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,651 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $148,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $626,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

