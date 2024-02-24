Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Lazard, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lazard in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Lazard’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $825.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.56 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 16.75% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LAZ. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Lazard in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 1.46. Lazard has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently -206.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Lazard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Lazard by 20.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 19,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Lazard by 88.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

