Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Issued By HC Wainwright

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bausch + Lomb in a report released on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Bausch + Lomb’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bausch + Lomb’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered Bausch + Lomb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price target on Bausch + Lomb and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore cut their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.59.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. Bausch + Lomb has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $16.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.24.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLCO. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,114,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,442,000 after acquiring an additional 855,250 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Bausch + Lomb by 11.7% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,994,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,612,000 after buying an additional 626,431 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Bausch + Lomb by 11.5% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,580,000 after buying an additional 333,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter worth $43,428,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bausch + Lomb by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after buying an additional 343,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

