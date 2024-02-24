Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Issued By B. Riley

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iris Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iris Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on IREN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Iris Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.

Iris Energy Stock Down 6.8 %

Iris Energy stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Iris Energy by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,237,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 649,411 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Iris Energy by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 242,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 55,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,655,000. 21.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.