Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Verisk Analytics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Verisk Analytics in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $6.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ FY2024 earnings at $6.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $244.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $169.74 and a fifty-two week high of $251.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,404.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,992,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,762,000 after buying an additional 1,860,298 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,530,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 70.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,802,000 after buying an additional 552,750 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,141,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,663,000 after buying an additional 542,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

