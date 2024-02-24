Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Increased by National Bank Financial

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.30. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.70 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2025 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BMO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.1 %

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $94.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $100.12. The stock has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $1.1137 dividend. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.