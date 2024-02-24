Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Central Garden & Pet Increased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CENT. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of CENT opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.66. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $44.45.

In related news, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Central Garden & Pet news, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,400 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $92,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,571.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,572 shares of company stock worth $1,301,822 over the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

