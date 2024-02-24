Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Reduced by Analyst

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Pacira BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ FY2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $30.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.78 and a beta of 0.79. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Torno Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

