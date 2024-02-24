Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Strattec Security Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:STRT)

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Strattec Security in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Strattec Security’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Strattec Security’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of Strattec Security stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. Strattec Security has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.98 million, a P/E ratio of 486.50, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Strattec Security during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Strattec Security by 63.6% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Strattec Security by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Strattec Security by 17.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

