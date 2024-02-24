Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Boosted by Telsey Advisory Group

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WWW. TheStreet cut Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of WWW stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $784.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 498.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,488 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1,641.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,099 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 234.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,673,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,513 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth approximately $8,060,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,519,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -78.43%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

