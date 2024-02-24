Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Boston Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share.

BXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $65.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.01. Boston Properties has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $73.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 48.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 8,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 12.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 221,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,195,000 after purchasing an additional 23,795 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 8.2% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 684,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,742,000 after purchasing an additional 51,926 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the third quarter worth $408,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 323.97%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

