Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Increased by Analyst

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) – William Blair upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Sapiens International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Sapiens International’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sapiens International’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $30.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.16. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $130.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.85 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sapiens International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 312.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 37.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Further Reading

