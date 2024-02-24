QBE Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Shares Up 0.4%

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.09. 3,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 18,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

QBE Insurance Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as risk management solutions.

