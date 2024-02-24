Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Qiagen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Qiagen’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Qiagen’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Qiagen alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QGEN. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.36 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.55 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.48 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Qiagen from $49.48 to $43.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.69.

Qiagen Price Performance

NYSE QGEN opened at $43.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.03. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.43. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $47.70.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.77 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Qiagen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.3196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qiagen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Qiagen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Qiagen by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.