QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brady by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,373,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,227,000 after purchasing an additional 409,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brady by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Brady by 8.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 148,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brady by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,465,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Brady by 18.9% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,252,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,763,000 after acquiring an additional 198,805 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of BRC opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.03. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $63.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Brady had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

