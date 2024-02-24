QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in United States Steel by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Stock Performance

NYSE:X opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.20.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

