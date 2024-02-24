QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,553 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Baidu by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 36.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIDU. Nomura upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

BIDU stock opened at $111.36 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $97.51 and a one year high of $160.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.18.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

